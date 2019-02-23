Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for ROBERT PETER "ROBBIE" HALES. View Sign

HALES, ROBERT "ROBBIE" PETER Robbie passed away peacefully on February 17, 2019 at Northland Pointe, Port Colborne in his 69th year. He was loving husband to Greta, and dear brother to Elaine Hales (Martin) and Warren Hales (Anrenée). Robbie was also a caring step-father to Dennis Coursey and Celeste Rimac; and grandchildren, Erin (Danny), Zoe, Curtis, Simone and Bellamy. He was predeceased by his parents Winifred and Edgar Hales. Born in Toronto in 1949, Robbie grew up in Don Mills. He loved excitement when he was young and ran away and joined a travelling carnival going out West, then he backpacked his way to England and France. His first job after settling down was Clerk in the Dominion Store at Don Mills Plaza, then he went on to the O.P.P. in their Communications Division, and lastly he retired from the W.S.I.B. as a Technical Advisor and Manager. After retirement, his priority was to quit wearing a suit and tie and go for the quiet life, so he moved to the country in Wainfleet. Robbie was a kind, generous, hardworking person. He was capable of being mischievous, but was never mean. Likewise, he never missed the opportunity to make new friends. We will all miss his ability to make everyone feel welcome and create a happy entertaining atmosphere. He loved animals, board games, Star Trek, his tractor and truck. Many thanks from Robbie's family to the wonderful people at Northland Pointe where he spent the last four years. Robbie was happy and comfortable due to their caring and kindness. In keeping with his wishes, cremation has taken place. Robbie's family will receive friends at the ARMSTRONG FUNERAL HOME & CHAPEL, 179 Clarence Street, Port Colborne, on Saturday, March 2, 2019 from 2 – 4 p.m. If so desired, memorial donations may be made to the Welland Humane Society. Online condolences available at

HALES, ROBERT "ROBBIE" PETER Robbie passed away peacefully on February 17, 2019 at Northland Pointe, Port Colborne in his 69th year. He was loving husband to Greta, and dear brother to Elaine Hales (Martin) and Warren Hales (Anrenée). Robbie was also a caring step-father to Dennis Coursey and Celeste Rimac; and grandchildren, Erin (Danny), Zoe, Curtis, Simone and Bellamy. He was predeceased by his parents Winifred and Edgar Hales. Born in Toronto in 1949, Robbie grew up in Don Mills. He loved excitement when he was young and ran away and joined a travelling carnival going out West, then he backpacked his way to England and France. His first job after settling down was Clerk in the Dominion Store at Don Mills Plaza, then he went on to the O.P.P. in their Communications Division, and lastly he retired from the W.S.I.B. as a Technical Advisor and Manager. After retirement, his priority was to quit wearing a suit and tie and go for the quiet life, so he moved to the country in Wainfleet. Robbie was a kind, generous, hardworking person. He was capable of being mischievous, but was never mean. Likewise, he never missed the opportunity to make new friends. We will all miss his ability to make everyone feel welcome and create a happy entertaining atmosphere. He loved animals, board games, Star Trek, his tractor and truck. Many thanks from Robbie's family to the wonderful people at Northland Pointe where he spent the last four years. Robbie was happy and comfortable due to their caring and kindness. In keeping with his wishes, cremation has taken place. Robbie's family will receive friends at the ARMSTRONG FUNERAL HOME & CHAPEL, 179 Clarence Street, Port Colborne, on Saturday, March 2, 2019 from 2 – 4 p.m. If so desired, memorial donations may be made to the Welland Humane Society. Online condolences available at armstrongfuneralhome.ca Funeral Home Armstrong Funeral Home & Chapel Inc.

179 Clarence Street

Port Colborne , ON L3K 3G4

(905) 834-3483 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in the Toronto Star on Feb. 23, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for Toronto Star Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close