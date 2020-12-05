PFEFFER, Robert It is with profound sadness that we announce the passing of Robert Pfeffer on November 26, 2020. He will be dearly missed by his mother Anna, son Ryan, brother John, sister-in-law Josée, niece Sara, nephew Nathan and fiancée Karlina. Robert was born on February 23, 1958 in North York. He was a generous and independent soul. Robert was a skilled handyman and an incredible athlete, excelling at sports such as hockey, football, and most notably softball, where as a pitcher, he helped his team North York Ponderosa Steak House win the Junior Men's Canadian National championship in 1979. A memorial service to celebrate his life will be held at a later date. Donations in his honour can be made to the Salvation Army.



