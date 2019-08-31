POOLE, ROBERT (BOB) June 13, 1931 - August 26, 2019 Passed away peacefully on August 26, 2019 at Markham Stouffville Hospital at the age of 88 years. Best friend and husband of Joan for 63 years. Dear father (Dad) of Stephen (Fatima), Michael (Efjolisa) and Matthew. Best Grandad to Abby and Jensen. Loving son of the late Jim and Irene Poole. Dear brother of Joyce, the late Doris, Marion and John. Bob worked for Royal LePage for 32 years, always an honest salesperson. Bob volunteered at Markham Stouffville Hospital for 10 years. He was very proud of his Hole In One at Whitevale Golf Club. Bob's biggest joy was his family that always came first. Private cremation has taken place. Donations to your favorite charity. As per Bob's request, there will be no funeral service. Celebration with family only.
Published in the Toronto Star on Aug. 31, 2019