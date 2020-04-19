POOLE, Robert Raymond "Bob" November 15, 1953 - April 17, 2020 The family is saddened to announce that Bob peacefully passed away at St. Michael's Hospital, after a sudden but courageous battle with cancer. Loving husband and best friend of Betty Ann Lemieux for 32 years. Predeceased by his mother Margaret Poole, in 2014. He will be deeply missed by his father Ralph Poole Sr., his sister Renee Poole-Jeannotte (Guy), brothers, Russell (Laura), Ralph (Karen), Rick (Kimberley), Randy (Lisa), many nieces, nephews, extended family and friends from both the Toronto and Midland area. Bob was a proud memeber of IATSE Local 873, working as an Electrician and Generator Operator for over 26 years, and Member of Local 506 Labourer's Union for 20+ years, as a Carpenter and Electrician working on trade shows and concerts. We wish to thank all the outstanding physicians, nurses and PSWs for their kind, compassionate and exemplary care during Bob's stay in the hospital. Cremation has taken place by Affordable Burials and Cremations Inc. A Celebration of Life will be announced at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the St Michael's Hospital Foundation in memory of Bob.

Published in Toronto Star on Apr. 19, 2020.