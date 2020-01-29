|
|
READ, ROBERT (BOB) November 7, 1937 – January 23, 2020 Bob passed peacefully in the arms of his dear loving wife Donna (nee Moise) of 57 years. Beloved father to Lynn, Brian (Rose) and Steven (Carrie). Cherished grandpa to Jonathan, Jacob, Joshua, Bryanna and Hunter and brother-in-law to Patricia (Moise) Hileman. He will be sadly missed and fondly remembered by family and friends. A service will take place at The Simple Alternative (275 Lesmill Road, Toronto), on Tuesday, February 4th at 1 p.m. Online condolences and directions may be found at: mountpleasantgroup.com
Published in the Toronto Star on Jan. 29, 2020