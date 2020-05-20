REDDY, REVEREND FATHER ROBERT (BOB) Passed away unexpectedly at his residence in Barrie, on Saturday, May 16, 2020. Father Bob Reddy beloved son of the late James and Iris Reddy. Devoted brother of Jim (Marilyn) Reddy, Charlie (Carmel) Reddy, the late Andy Reddy, Bill (Fran) Reddy, Dave (Dorota) Reddy, Margaret (Jim) Nigh, Joe (Kelly) Reddy, Ruth (Mark) Coleman, Ann Marie (Réne) Vande Burgt and Barry (Jan) Reddy. Father Bob will be fondly remembered by his many nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, cousins, wonderful friends and parishioners. A Funeral Service will be streamed on Thursday, May 21, 2020 at 11 o'clock through the following St. Mary's Catholic Church Barrie Facebook link https://www.facebook.com/st.marysbarrie/live. Interment will be held in St. John's Chrysostom Catholic Cemetery Newmarket. Memorial donations to Share Life or the charity of your choice would be appreciated by the family. Messages of condolence may be forwarded to the family through adamsfuneralhome.ca
Published in Toronto Star on May 20, 2020.