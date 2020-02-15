Home

REESOR, ROBERT "GEORGE" Passed away suddenly, on Saturday, February 8, 2020, at Scarborough Centenary Hospital in his 81st year. Beloved husband and best friend of Sylvia, loving father of Bruce (Heather) and Stephen (Sheriel), and loving grandfather of Michael and Samantha. Brother of Don (Dorothy) and David (Valerie), predeceased by brother Lynn (Peggie) and son of the late Charles and Helena Reesor. George had a long and interesting career in designing television broadcast equipment, early fibre-optic video communications, and retired from ATI Technologies in 2005, as Manager, Board Development. In retirement, George pursued painting watercolours, woodworking, gardening, walking and some travel. A Celebration of Life will be held at Dixon Garland Funeral Home, 166 Main St. N., Markham, on Sunday, February 23, 2020, at 2:30 p.m. Visitation before, from 1:30 to 2:30 p.m., with reception to follow, service at 3:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations would be appreciated to Scarborough Centenary Hospital, Cancer Care Unit, 2867 Ellesmere Rd., Scarborough, ON.
Published in the Toronto Star on Feb. 15, 2020
