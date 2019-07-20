ARTINGER, ROBERT RUDOLF May 5, 1943 - July 17, 2019 Passed away peacefully on July 17, 2019. Beloved husband of the late Sandra Phyllis Artinger. Loving father of Tim (Vanessa) and Ryan (Sarah). Cherished grandfather of Christian, Matthew, Daniel and Jessica. Robert will be lovingly remembered by his family and friends. Robert was a dedicated Science Teacher at Don Mills Collegiate for his entire career. A Celebration of Life will be held at the Jerrett Life Celebration Centre, 8088 Yonge St., Thornhill (south of Hwy. 7) on Thursday, July 25, 2019 from 1-3 p.m. If desired, donations may be made to Diabetes Canada or to Parkinson Canada. Condolences may be left at www.jerrettlife.com
Published in the Toronto Star on July 20, 2019