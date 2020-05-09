ROBERT RUTHERFORD
RUTHERFORD, ROBERT Dad passed away on May 2, 2020, in his 92nd year, after a short stay in the Bethany House, in Cochrane, Alberta. Bob was predeceased by his parents, his 2 siblings and his first wife, Joan (nee Levick). He is survived by his wife, Bernice, as well as his step-daughter, Gail Donaldson (Brad) and step-granddaughters, Kylene and Krista, in Alberta. In addition, Bob leaves behind his five children, John (Leslie), Ken (Deanna), Sue-Marie Boynton (Peter), Paul (Susan) and Anne. He also leaves behind 11 grandkids and 20 great-grandchildren in Ontario. Dad taught for many years at King City High School, in Ontario, before he retired and subsequently moved to Alberta with his wife Bernice. At his request, his remains have been cremated and no funeral service is to be held. May he rest in peace.

Published in Toronto Star on May 9, 2020.
