SAAD, ROBERT (BOB, ROBI) Peacefully, at Sunnybrook Health Sciences Centre on Sunday, May 5, 2019 with Randa, Alana and Johnny at his side. Cherished and loving husband to Randa, his wife of 52 beautiful years, adored father to Alana (Johnny), dear brother to Fouad and Leila (uncle to her family). He will also be missed by his Lebanese and French families, as well as his many friends and peers. He came to Canada in 1967 where he pursued the work he adored as a cinematographer. Robi was a generous, big-hearted soul who didn't say much about emotions but always ensured those he loved felt how much they meant to him. He loved travel, telling stories, new adventures, cooking and a good scotch. His integrity, sense of humour, kindness and spirit will remain a beacon to guide us through. A heartfelt thank you to Dr. Amaral and his team for their compassionate care in his final days. To all our friends, we are so grateful for your love and support. A gathering in Robi's honour for family, friends and peers will be planned for the end of June. If desired, donations to the Covenant House or a charity of your choice would be appreciated. Condolences may be forwarded through



