SANDERS, ROBERT "WAYNE" Surrounded by family, at a time of his choosing, Robert "Wayne" Sanders died peacefully at the family farm on Monday, September 21, 2020. Loving husband and best friend of Lynn Sanders (née Cooney) for 51 years. Proud father of Kate (Brian) Hamilton and Nell (Aaron) Lealess. Cherished and adored grandfather of James, Lincoln, Campbell and Collin. Wayne is survived by his sister-in-law Pat Cooney and "almost brother" Mitch Kosir. Predeceased by his parents, Bill and Norma Sanders, and his brother, Doug. Wayne will be greatly missed by many friends and extended family. Wayne was an engaging and highly regarded high school teacher of history and politics for over 25 years. He loved coaching a number of high school sports, most memorably hockey and football for H.B. Beal. Thank you to the HOPE Initiative at St. Elizabeth's, who represent what all home care could and should be. We are grateful to our MAID team of doctors and nurses and especially appreciative for the support of our family physician, Dr. Tim MacDonald, for his exceptional care and compassion over the years. A gathering of family and friends will be held at DENNING'S OF STRATHROY on Saturday, October 3, 2020. In Wayne's memory, donations to the Salthaven Wildlife Rehabilitation and Education Centre or SARI Therapeutic Riding would be appreciated by the family. Share a memory at strathroyfuneralhome.com
. Registration is required as we have limited capacity at the funeral home due to Covid-19 restrictions. Please click on the link below to register or call 519-245-1023 for further information. Visitation: https://signup.com/go/PNJVcsb