ROBERT SAPTEL

Obituary

SAPTEL, ROBERT It is with profound sadness that our family announces the passing of Robert Joseph Saptel, on Sunday, December 22, 2019. He was the beloved and devoted husband to Alba; loving father of Beverley and Renée and sons-in-law Trevor and Kent; cherished Papa to Caleb, Regan, Teagan and Riley and fondly remembered by all family and friends. A mass to celebrate his life will be held at: St. Bernadette's Catholic Church, 21 Bayly Street E., Ajax, on Saturday, January 4, 2020 at 10:00 a.m., followed by a reception. A private interment will be held with the family. In lieu of flowers, kindly make a donation to the Heart & Stroke Foundation or the , in Robert's memory. "Always loved. Never forgotten. Forever missed."
Published in the Toronto Star on Dec. 29, 2019
