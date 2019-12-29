Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for ROBERT SAPTEL. View Sign Obituary

SAPTEL, ROBERT It is with profound sadness that our family announces the passing of Robert Joseph Saptel, on Sunday, December 22, 2019. He was the beloved and devoted husband to Alba; loving father of Beverley and Renée and sons-in-law Trevor and Kent; cherished Papa to Caleb, Regan, Teagan and Riley and fondly remembered by all family and friends. A mass to celebrate his life will be held at: St. Bernadette's Catholic Church, 21 Bayly Street E., Ajax, on Saturday, January 4, 2020 at 10:00 a.m., followed by a reception. A private interment will be held with the family. In lieu of flowers, kindly make a donation to the Heart & Stroke Foundation or the , in Robert's memory. "Always loved. Never forgotten. Forever missed."

SAPTEL, ROBERT It is with profound sadness that our family announces the passing of Robert Joseph Saptel, on Sunday, December 22, 2019. He was the beloved and devoted husband to Alba; loving father of Beverley and Renée and sons-in-law Trevor and Kent; cherished Papa to Caleb, Regan, Teagan and Riley and fondly remembered by all family and friends. A mass to celebrate his life will be held at: St. Bernadette's Catholic Church, 21 Bayly Street E., Ajax, on Saturday, January 4, 2020 at 10:00 a.m., followed by a reception. A private interment will be held with the family. In lieu of flowers, kindly make a donation to the Heart & Stroke Foundation or the , in Robert's memory. "Always loved. Never forgotten. Forever missed." Published in the Toronto Star on Dec. 29, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Toronto Star Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Donations

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.