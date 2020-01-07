|
PILLAR, ROBERT STANLEY Passed in peace at the age of 83, on Thursday, January 2, 2020, at the North York General Hospital. Loving husband of Jean (Walker) Pillar and loving father of Rob, Cathy and David. Proud grandfather of Ruth, Matthew, Braydon and Kyle. Brother of the late Richard Pillar. Further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Robert will be fondly remembered by family and friends as a devoted husband, loving father and a true friend. He has chosen to leave this world without ceremony or service. We, his family, respect his wishes and miss him deeply.
Published in the Toronto Star on Jan. 7, 2020