ROBERT STILL

STILL, ROBERT On June 22, 2020, after a long journey, Robert (Bob) is at peace. Loving husband and soul mate of Gloria (Johnston) and uncle to several nieces and nephews. Predeceased by his siblings. He will be remembered as a quiet, gentleman who lived a full life. A life of honesty, integrity, duty and a very early retirement for which he was very proud! In accordance with Bob's "no muss, no fuss" wishes, there will be no service.



