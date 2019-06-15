Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for ROBERT STIVER. View Sign Service Information Dixon-Garland Funeral Home 166 Main Street North Markham , ON L3P 1Y3 (905)-294-2030 Obituary

STIVER, ROBERT It is with great sorrow that we announce the sudden passing of Robert (Bob) Stiver on Sunday, June 9, 2019 at the age of 71. Beloved father to Yvonne and her husband Fergus, and to Ron and his wife Lisa. Cherished "Baka" to grandson Ben. Loving partner to Andrea Vanloo and her family. Bob was an amazing man and a source of strength for all who knew him. A man who put others first, cherished his family and loved with all his heart. Family and friends will be received at the Dixon-Garland Funeral Home, 166 Main Street Markham North, Markham on Saturday, June 22nd from 9-11 a.m. Memorial service will take place at 11 a.m. followed by a reception. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Royal Canadian Legion, to honour Bob's utmost respect for our Veterans.

STIVER, ROBERT It is with great sorrow that we announce the sudden passing of Robert (Bob) Stiver on Sunday, June 9, 2019 at the age of 71. Beloved father to Yvonne and her husband Fergus, and to Ron and his wife Lisa. Cherished "Baka" to grandson Ben. Loving partner to Andrea Vanloo and her family. Bob was an amazing man and a source of strength for all who knew him. A man who put others first, cherished his family and loved with all his heart. Family and friends will be received at the Dixon-Garland Funeral Home, 166 Main Street Markham North, Markham on Saturday, June 22nd from 9-11 a.m. Memorial service will take place at 11 a.m. followed by a reception. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Royal Canadian Legion, to honour Bob's utmost respect for our Veterans. Published in the Toronto Star on June 15, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Toronto Star Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close