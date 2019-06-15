STIVER, ROBERT It is with great sorrow that we announce the sudden passing of Robert (Bob) Stiver on Sunday, June 9, 2019 at the age of 71. Beloved father to Yvonne and her husband Fergus, and to Ron and his wife Lisa. Cherished "Baka" to grandson Ben. Loving partner to Andrea Vanloo and her family. Bob was an amazing man and a source of strength for all who knew him. A man who put others first, cherished his family and loved with all his heart. Family and friends will be received at the Dixon-Garland Funeral Home, 166 Main Street Markham North, Markham on Saturday, June 22nd from 9-11 a.m. Memorial service will take place at 11 a.m. followed by a reception. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Royal Canadian Legion, to honour Bob's utmost respect for our Veterans.
Published in the Toronto Star on June 15, 2019