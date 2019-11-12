ROBERT STUART GLEN

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for ROBERT STUART GLEN.
Service Information
Turner & Porter Funeral Directors - Yorke Chapel
2357 Bloor Street West
Toronto, ON
M6S 1P4
(416)-767-3153
Obituary

September 16, 1926 - November 9, 2019
Bob passed away peacefully, at age 93, at St Joseph's Hospital, after suffering a heart attack. He was loved dearly and will be missed by his loving wife of 60 years, Honey, daughters Lydia (Silvano) and Kirsten (Paul), along with grandchildren Meg, Francesca (Maher), Jessica (Rob), Oliver and Lucy, along with his many nieces, nephews, extended family, friends and neighbours. Bob was a WWII veteran and emigrated to Canada in the 1950s, where he had a long career working for General Motors. After retirement, he took great pride in the domed cottage he built on Christian Island, ballroom dancing, playing bridge, curling, doting on his grandchildren, (allegedly) counting cards to win at cribbage, his beloved Blue Jays, and an occasional wee dram. Bob will be missed for his hearty friendship, good humour and many Bob-isms. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the Heart & Stroke Foundation or to the charity of your choice.
Published in the Toronto Star on Nov. 12, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.