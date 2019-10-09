BROWN, ROBERT THOMAS "BOB" Passed away peacefully at the Dorothy Ley Hospice, Etobicoke, on Tuesday, October 8, 2019 at the age of 84. Beloved husband of Dorothy. Loving and devoted father of Rob (Kathy), Randy (Cindy) and Loreen Thorn (Tracey). Loving grandfather of Amanda, Robert (Ashley), Chris Anderson (Jenn), Justin Anderson (Sarah), Catlin Thorn (Vanessa), Corey Thorn (Josie) and Thomas and great-grandfather to Elliot. Cherished brother-in-law to Heather McDowell and Charlene Seaman (Andrew). Dear uncle to Hope McDowell, Robin Seaman and great-uncle to Gage. Friends will be received at the G.H. Hogle Funeral Home, 63 Mimico Ave., Etobicoke, on Thursday, October 10, 2019 from 10:30 a.m. until Celebration of Life at 11:30 a.m. In lieu of flowers, donations in Bob's memory may be made to the Dorothy Ley Hospice. (www. dlhospice.org). www.hogle.ca
Published in the Toronto Star on Oct. 9, 2019