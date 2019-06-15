ROBERT THOMAS LANE

Obituary

LANE, ROBERT THOMAS At Alexandra Marine & General Hospital in Goderich on Friday, June 7, 2019. Mr. Rob Lane of Benmiller, in his 54th year. Beloved Partner of Janice Collins and devoted single Father of Kyli of Toronto, Mikenna of Toronto and Jimmy Lane of Sudbury and also extended family Matt, Lindsay and Levi Sloetjes of Toronto and Wesley Sloetjes of Crete, Greece. Loved by his Mother, Mary Catherine Lane of Seaforth and Siblings Brian Lane of Oakville, Barry Lane of Palm Desert, Denise (Lane) and John Rishworth of Oakville, Brendan and Julie (Ciccarelli) Lane of Aberfoyle, Sean and Cathy (Sowerby) Lane of Benmiller, The Collins Family and many lucky nieces, nephews and friends. Predeceased by his Father Jack Lane, Sister-in-Law Susan Lane and Nephew Elliot Lane. A private Goodbye to Dad/Rob/Dobber/Laner will be held. As expressions of sympathy, memorial donations to the Alexandra Marine & General Hospital Foundation would be appreciated. Arrangements entrusted to Falconer Funeral Homes - Bluewater Chapel, Goderich. Messages for Rob's family are welcome at falconerfuneralhomes.com
Published in the Toronto Star on June 15, 2019
