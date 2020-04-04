|
DAWE, ROBERT "VERN" VERNON Peacefully on Sunday, March 29, 2020, Robert Vernon Dawe entered into the presence of his Lord and Saviour, Jesus Christ. He was born the second youngest child of John Mercer Dawe and May (nee Filyer) Dawe on June 30, 1929. Vern is survived by his beloved wife of 69 years, Marion, his cherished children Patti (Bruce), Glenn (Debbie) and Barbara and his five grandchildren and their spouses and nine great-grandchildren. He is also lovingly remembered by his many nieces and nephews and step-grandchildren/great-grandchildren/great-great-grandchildren. Vern was predeceased by his brothers, Ron and Harold (Jock) and his sisters, Carrie and Evelyn. Vern was born and raised in Willowdale and spent most of his life in the same house he and his father built in 1948, three doors from where he and three of his siblings were born. He was a self-employed carpenter who produced meticulous work, refusing to be less than perfect, carrying on this work until well into his 80's. His home and its renovations and additions is a true example of his craftsmanship. He enjoyed relaxing in his garden growing a wide range of vegetables and tending his fruit trees. Vern was passionate about his family. From Sunday afternoons playing his guitar, singing and playing his harmonica to flooding the backyard winter after winter when we kids were young so we could skate as long as we could to becoming a sponsor for the Young Peoples and College and Careers group at Willowdale Baptist Church, Vern was a dedicated and involved dad. Vern was also a true servant to his Lord. He held many responsibilities at WBC throughout his life – Trustee, Deacon, Elder, Sponsor, Seniors Group. He shared his relationship with Jesus everywhere he went. Vern will be well remembered for his stories and his wonderful sense of humour. Funeral arrangements are entrusted to the Steckley-Gooderham Funeral Home, 30 Worsley St., Barrie. Online condolences and memories may be left at www.steckleygooderham.com In lieu of flowers, donations to the Alzheimer Society or to the Willowdale Baptist Church would be appreciated. A Celebration of Life will take place at a later date. Absent from the body Present with the Lord We Love You
Published in the Toronto Star on Apr. 4, 2020