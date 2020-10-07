HENDERSON, Robert W. February 19, 1936 – October 4, 2020 With broken hearts we announce the sudden passing of Bob Henderson, surrounded by his family on October 4, 2020 at St. Michael's Hospital. Loving and adored husband of Marguerite (née Lico) for 61 happy years. Cherished and admired by his daughter Cathie and son-in-law Scott Heard. Adored and much loved grandpa to Jennifer and Rob. Brother to Irene Tuck and the late Ann Bond. Bob will be missed by his new friends at Westney Gardens and other friends near and far. He loved winters in Florida, golfing and socializing with the regulars at Isla del Sol. He spent his entire career working at Canada Stamp, where the employees became extended family. Bob was kind, loving and a true gentleman. His family meant the world to him and we reminded him often that he was our hero and guiding light. Thanks and heartfelt appreciation to Dr. K. Mendelssohn, who helped him overcome numerous health challenges with care and compassion. We will miss him forever. Funeral Mass will be held at St. Isaac Jogues in Pickering on Thursday, October 8, 2020 at 11 a.m. with visitation in the lobby at 10:30 a.m. Masks are mandatory and all COVID-19 precautions will be in effect. Memorial donations may be made to the Heart & Stroke Foundation and condolences may be expressed online at wctownfuneralchapel.com
