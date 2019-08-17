STANLEY, Robert (Rob) W. Passed away suddenly at Jinan, Shandong Province, China on Thursday, July 4, 2019. Rob was 54 years old and 20 at heart! Rob's passion for skydiving took him all around the world; to New Jersey, Florida, Utah, Arizona, South Africa, Dubai, Thailand, Australia, and lastly to China. Sadly missed by his nephews William, Patrick, Jon and Sean, his sister Eileen and his skydiving family around the world. Predeceased by his brother Jo and his twin brother Rick Stanley, by his father John F. Stanley and by his mother Ada L. Stanley. A memorial service to Celebrate Rob's life will take place at St. George's Anglican Church, New Hamburg on Thursday, August 29th at 3 p.m. Reception will follow in the Church Hall. Interment will be in St. James Anglican Cemetery, New Hamburg, prior to the service. Blue Skies forever! See ya on the other side!
Published in the Toronto Star on Aug. 17, 2019