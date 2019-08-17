Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Robert W. (Rob) STANLEY. View Sign Obituary

STANLEY, Robert (Rob) W. Passed away suddenly at Jinan, Shandong Province, China on Thursday, July 4, 2019. Rob was 54 years old and 20 at heart! Rob's passion for skydiving took him all around the world; to New Jersey, Florida, Utah, Arizona, South Africa, Dubai, Thailand, Australia, and lastly to China. Sadly missed by his nephews William, Patrick, Jon and Sean, his sister Eileen and his skydiving family around the world. Predeceased by his brother Jo and his twin brother Rick Stanley, by his father John F. Stanley and by his mother Ada L. Stanley. A memorial service to Celebrate Rob's life will take place at St. George's Anglican Church, New Hamburg on Thursday, August 29th at 3 p.m. Reception will follow in the Church Hall. Interment will be in St. James Anglican Cemetery, New Hamburg, prior to the service. Blue Skies forever! See ya on the other side!

STANLEY, Robert (Rob) W. Passed away suddenly at Jinan, Shandong Province, China on Thursday, July 4, 2019. Rob was 54 years old and 20 at heart! Rob's passion for skydiving took him all around the world; to New Jersey, Florida, Utah, Arizona, South Africa, Dubai, Thailand, Australia, and lastly to China. Sadly missed by his nephews William, Patrick, Jon and Sean, his sister Eileen and his skydiving family around the world. Predeceased by his brother Jo and his twin brother Rick Stanley, by his father John F. Stanley and by his mother Ada L. Stanley. A memorial service to Celebrate Rob's life will take place at St. George's Anglican Church, New Hamburg on Thursday, August 29th at 3 p.m. Reception will follow in the Church Hall. Interment will be in St. James Anglican Cemetery, New Hamburg, prior to the service. Blue Skies forever! See ya on the other side! Published in the Toronto Star on Aug. 17, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Toronto Star Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close