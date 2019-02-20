NELSON, Robert Warren At peace, on Sunday, February 17, 2019; having fought his illness bravely. Devoted son of the late Lena and George Nelson; caring brother of Craig, Brian (Joyce), Peggy (Steve) and the late George; loving uncle of Craig, Meagan, Beth, Cole, Matt, Karey, Laura, Robert. A genuine and thoughtful man, he will be greatly missed. Friends and family may call at the Turner & Porter "Neweduk-Erin Mills" Chapel, 1981 Dundas St. W. (east of Erin Mills Pkwy., 905-828-8000), Mississauga on Friday, February 22, 2019, from 2-3 p.m. A Funeral Service to follow at 3 p.m. in the Chapel. Interment will take place at Glen Oaks Memorial Gardens Cemetery, Oakville on Saturday, February 23, 2019, at 2 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations to the , Princess Margaret Hospital, Toronto or Mt. Sinai Hospital ICU, Toronto would be appreciated. Online condolences may be made through www.turnerproter.ca
Published in the Toronto Star on Feb. 20, 2019