ROBERT WEADON (BOB) ROLLINGS
ROLLINGS, ROBERT (BOB) WEADON Passed away peacefully surrounded by family on Thursday, November 26, 2020 at the age of 89. He was born on July 8, 1931, in England. Bob and his wife, Margaret, arrived in Canada in 1955 and settled in Scarborough. He worked with wood all his life (first at Craftwood Products and then in retirement as a wood turner). Bob loved snowshoeing, canoeing and hiking. He was predeceased by his beloved wife Margaret (Camden) 2009 and is survived by Ruth MacFarlane, his loving partner of ten years. He will be deeply missed by his sister Margaret (Mick), daughters Deb (Larry) and Susan (Neil), sons Rob (Helma) and Glen and the MacFarlane family. He was the very proud grandad of Steve (Tamera), Scott, David (Chirine), Robby (Taylor), Michael (Robyn), Matt (Jenn), Jenna, Jess (Hugh) and Sarah and great-grandad of Kaylee, Michael, James, Maia, Johnny, Hadley and Hazel. He was predeceased by his parents, Robert and Margaret, and by his brother Morgan and sister Barbara. Due to the current public health conditions, there will be no formal service. As per his wishes, Bob's ashes will be scattered, and a Celebration of Life will be scheduled when it is safe to gather with all of his family and many friends. Please visit the McDougall and Brown Funeral Home website for further details. In lieu of flowers, donations in Bob's memory can be made to Operation Smile. (www.operationsmile.ca)

Published in Toronto Star on Nov. 30, 2020.
