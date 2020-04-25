BIRSS, ROBERT WILLIAM December 18, 1948 - April 22, 2020 Of Spruce Grove, AB, after a short battle with oesophageal cancer. Born and raised in Brampton, ON. Beloved brother of Ronald Peter Birss (Mary Ann Bradshaw), Edmonton, AB and Dr. John Charles Birss, Walker's Point Lake, Muskoka, ON. Dear uncle of Karen Ann Birss (Don Lee), Kevin Peter Birss (Melissa Morris) and Ronald Franklyn Birss. Great-uncle to Garrett Dean Lee Plester, Declan James Lee, Sidney Ann Isobel Lee, Nathaniel Kevin Birss and Zachery Peter Bradshaw Birss. Predeceased by his mother Jennie Isobel King (2015) and father Ronald James Birss (2001). Private burial Brampton Cemetery. Remembered and loved, in our hearts forever.
Published in Toronto Star on Apr. 25, 2020.