ROBERT WILLIAM BROWN

Obituary
Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for ROBERT WILLIAM BROWN.

BROWN, ROBERT WILLIAM Age 64, passed away on Friday, March 1, 2019, after a bravely-fought battle with cancer in Brampton, ON. He spent his last hours at home surrounded by his closest family and friends and a 1970's rock and roll playlist. Rob was born on April 6, 1954 in Toronto to Jack and Edith (MacDonald) Brown. He is survived by his wife, Ann (nee Sullivan); daughter, Diana; son-in-law, Adam Varma; granddaughter, Charlotte; and many other family members. Family, friends and others whose lives Rob touched are invited to North Bramalea United Church (363 Howden Blvd., Brampton), on Saturday, March 9, 2019. A visitation will take place at 10:00 a.m., followed by a service at 11:00 a.m. and reception at the church afterwards. Please follow this link for further details: http://bit.ly/rwbrown
Published in the Toronto Star on Mar. 6, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.