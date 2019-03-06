BROWN, ROBERT WILLIAM Age 64, passed away on Friday, March 1, 2019, after a bravely-fought battle with cancer in Brampton, ON. He spent his last hours at home surrounded by his closest family and friends and a 1970's rock and roll playlist. Rob was born on April 6, 1954 in Toronto to Jack and Edith (MacDonald) Brown. He is survived by his wife, Ann (nee Sullivan); daughter, Diana; son-in-law, Adam Varma; granddaughter, Charlotte; and many other family members. Family, friends and others whose lives Rob touched are invited to North Bramalea United Church (363 Howden Blvd., Brampton), on Saturday, March 9, 2019. A visitation will take place at 10:00 a.m., followed by a service at 11:00 a.m. and reception at the church afterwards. Please follow this link for further details: http://bit.ly/rwbrown
Published in the Toronto Star on Mar. 6, 2019