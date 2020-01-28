Home

ROBERT WILLIAM HEINO

ROBERT WILLIAM HEINO Obituary
HEINO, ROBERT WILLIAM It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Robert William Heino on January 22, 2020. Loving husband of 56 years to Norma Heino. Proud father of Roberta and Paul and grandfather to Lane and Leandra. Loving brother to Richard. Robert was a passionate teacher who was one of the first in the new computer science department at Seneca College in 1967 after earning one of the first degrees in computer science from Waterloo. After developing the department for 30 years he stepped back and started his own consulting business which flourished for years. Robert was an amazing teacher to everyone from his class to his kids and grandkids and his heart of gold fueled an amazing amount of patience. He will be missed by all but beautiful memories of him and his deeds will live forever.
Published in the Toronto Star on Jan. 28, 2020
