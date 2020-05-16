ROBERT WILLIAM (BOB) LINTON
LINTON, ROBERT (BOB) WILLIAM Passed away peacefully, in his 96th year, on Thursday, May 7, 2020, at The Good Samaritan Retirement Lodge, Alliston. Beloved husband of the late Margaret. Dear father of Ann (the late David Walker), Donna (David Palmer), Kevin (Andrea) and the late Barbara (Dave Stewart). Loving Pa to his grandchildren Kris (Crystal), Lindsay (Matt), Nicole (Josh), Keith and Kirk. Beloved Pa to his great-grandchildren Kori, Ainsley, Hayley, Alyssa, Owen, Liam, Brooke and Caleb. Bob was a Veteran of World War II and served as a Bomb Aimer in the Royal Canadian Air Force (RCAF), flying with the 408 Goose Squadron. A private family service and celebration of Bob's life will be held at a later date. If desired, donations can be made in Bob's memory to Knox Presbyterian Church, Alliston or to the Canadian Warplane Heritage Museum, Hamilton. The family will forever be grateful to all the staff at The Good Samaritan Retirement Lodge for the care, support and love they gave to Bob during the time he lived there.

Published in Toronto Star on May 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Service
