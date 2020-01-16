|
LOWRY, ROBERT WILLIAM "BILL" Bill passed away peacefully on Tuesday, January 14, 2020 at the Sunnybrook Veterans Wing, at the age of 95. Bill was a proud WWII RCAF Veteran of #150 and #576 RAF Squadrons. Retired from Bell Canada and Bell Canada International after 46 years of service. Predeceased by his loving first wife, Bunny (Dent) Lowry, and devoted husband of Anne Loughran-Lowry. Much loved father of Lynda (Gary Rayner), Robin (Leonard Furtado) and Suzanne (Tim Boissinot). Dear grandfather of Ben, Sophie (Jared Laird), Sam, Daniel and Alex; and great-grandfather of Willa. Brother of the late Harvie Lowry. The family will receive friends at the Humphrey Funeral Home A.W. Miles – Newbigging Chapel, 1403 Bayview Avenue (south of Davisville) from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. on Sunday, January 19th. Funeral service will be held in the chapel on Monday, January 20th at 10:00 a.m. Reception from 12:30 – 3:00 p.m. at 955 Millwood following the service. In lieu of flowers, donations if so desired, may be made to the Toronto Rehab Foundation – Cardiac Rehab Program. Condolences may be forwarded through www.humphreymiles.com.
Published in the Toronto Star on Jan. 16, 2020