MARTIN, ROBERT "BOB" WILLIAM April 27, 1920 – June 4, 2020 Peacefully passed away of natural causes, at the age of 100, at Sunnybrook Veteran's Centre. Dear husband to Elizabeth "Bette" for 70 years. Predeceased by brothers Bill (Mary) and Jim (Wyn) and sister Ann "Sunny" (Clem). Served in WWII in Britain and Northwestern Europe in the Royal Canadian Corps of Signals as Signalman and Teletype Operator. Loving Father to Janice and Susan (Al). Fond Grandfather to Angela, Laura (Darren) and Sean. Mr. "Could-Fix-Anything," camper, RV'er, Legion member, traveler, band singer, joke-teller. He will be laid to rest at Highland Memorial Gardens. Due to current circumstances, there will be no public memorial service. The family would like to thank the health care workers at Sunnybrook Veteran's Centre for their excellent and compassionate care. Memorial contributions may be made to Sunnybrook Veteran's Centre, if desired.



