McCONKEY, ROBERT WILLIAM Died on Sunday, April 7, 2019, at his home, at the age of 90. Robert of Wasaga Beach, formerly of Palgrave, beloved husband of the late Ethel (nee Mackie). Loving father of Phil, Glenn and the late Alan. Cherished grandfather of Dustin, Desirae and Shireese. Private family arrangements with interment Stayner Union Cemetery. If desired, a donation to the Heart & Stroke Foundation would be appreciated by Robert's family. Arrangements entrusted to the Carruthers & Davidson Funeral Home - Wasaga Beach Chapel. To sign his Book of Memories, please visit www.carruthersdavidson.com
Published in the Toronto Star on Apr. 13, 2019