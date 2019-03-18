Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for ROBERT WILLIAM NAGLE. View Sign

NAGLE, ROBERT WILLIAM February 4, 1938 - March 14, 2019 It is with great sadness we announce that Bob passed away at 81 years of age, surrounded by family and loved ones. Loving partner of 30 years to Wendi Hanger. Beloved father to Jennifer Nagle (Peter Boffo) and David Webb (Karen Webb) and step-father to Jennifer Sullivan (Paul Sullivan) and Philip Hanger (Rabiab Hanger). Cherished grandfather, "Pops", to Olivia and Liam Boffo and step- grandfather to Jason, Sam and Owen Sullivan and Tyler and Thomas Hanger. He will also be dearly missed by his cousins and many close friends. Bob grew up on a farm outside of Hamilton as the only child of Robert and Olive Nagle. He was adventurous and always trying new things - including building race cars and a track for his teenage friends. He graduated from McMaster University and, perpetually young at heart, was a favourite amongst his science and geography high school students. A pioneer in the environmental movement, he initiated new curriculum and created the first school tree planting "green gang." He had a passion for fitness, participating in countless triathalons and running events. He qualified and ran his final of several Boston marathons at the age of 69. Bob's zest for life was infectious and he travelled the world. He particularly loved the ocean, reflected by numerous scuba diving and sailing expeditions. Always the life of a party, Bob had a knack to engage anyone in conversation on any topic (usually over a glass of red wine). Bob will forever be known for his curiousity, sense of humour, free-spirit and kind heart. A Celebration of Life to follow. In lieu of flowers, Bob would prefer being remembered by planting a tree to celebrate the earth and new life. Condolences may be left at

NAGLE, ROBERT WILLIAM February 4, 1938 - March 14, 2019 It is with great sadness we announce that Bob passed away at 81 years of age, surrounded by family and loved ones. Loving partner of 30 years to Wendi Hanger. Beloved father to Jennifer Nagle (Peter Boffo) and David Webb (Karen Webb) and step-father to Jennifer Sullivan (Paul Sullivan) and Philip Hanger (Rabiab Hanger). Cherished grandfather, "Pops", to Olivia and Liam Boffo and step- grandfather to Jason, Sam and Owen Sullivan and Tyler and Thomas Hanger. He will also be dearly missed by his cousins and many close friends. Bob grew up on a farm outside of Hamilton as the only child of Robert and Olive Nagle. He was adventurous and always trying new things - including building race cars and a track for his teenage friends. He graduated from McMaster University and, perpetually young at heart, was a favourite amongst his science and geography high school students. A pioneer in the environmental movement, he initiated new curriculum and created the first school tree planting "green gang." He had a passion for fitness, participating in countless triathalons and running events. He qualified and ran his final of several Boston marathons at the age of 69. Bob's zest for life was infectious and he travelled the world. He particularly loved the ocean, reflected by numerous scuba diving and sailing expeditions. Always the life of a party, Bob had a knack to engage anyone in conversation on any topic (usually over a glass of red wine). Bob will forever be known for his curiousity, sense of humour, free-spirit and kind heart. A Celebration of Life to follow. In lieu of flowers, Bob would prefer being remembered by planting a tree to celebrate the earth and new life. Condolences may be left at www.aftercare.org Published in the Toronto Star on Mar. 18, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for Toronto Star Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close