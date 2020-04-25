O'REILLY, ROBERT WILLIAM It is with profound sadness that we announce the passing of Robert William O'Reilly, on April 17, 2020, after 85 memorable years. Bob was born on July 27, 1934, in Toronto, son of Albert and Gertrude, brother to Joan, uncle to Tracey. Dearly loved husband of Carole for 61 years, father of Susan (Mike) and Michele (Jody) and grandfather of Lauren. In retirement, Bob and Carole enjoyed golfing, bowling, and spending time with family. Bob was an avid golfer who always loved to be out on the course. He was especially proud that his daughters each married accomplished golfers and was extremely happy when his granddaughter also took up the game to complete their foursome. Bob's dry wit and gentle, principled nature will be missed by all. These qualities were displayed regularly in both his personal life and during his long career in general contracting, where Bob's deeply held values of honesty, hard work and integrity were essential to his success. Bob's humour shone through at family gatherings and alongside his many friends, especially those who joined him at the 19th hole for a well-deserved beverage. Bob will be forever remembered by his wife and adoring daughters who cherished him and will miss him always. Unfortunately, due to recent events there will be no public service. Online condolences may be placed at www.mceachniefuneral.ca
Published in Toronto Star on Apr. 25, 2020.