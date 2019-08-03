PETERS, ROBERT WILLIAM March 23, 1959 - July 27, 2019 Bob slipped away peacefully in his sleep July 27, 2019. Beloved Son of Bob and Betty Peters; loving father of Sarah and Beau Peters; sister, Cathy; brother, Bill; loving uncle of Richard and Jen Peters, Megan and Kyle Hughson and his five great-nieces and nephews. Bob was a sensitive man who lived life on his own terms. He took the good and not so good in stride and did the best he could. Life was complicated, now he's free. Cremation has taken place. A celebration of life will take place August 10th, at Spice Lounge, 52 Lakeshore Rd. East, Port Credit, from Noon until 3 p.m. Donations in his honor can be made to Heart & Stroke Foundation or Diabetes Canada.

