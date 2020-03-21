Home

Steckley-Gooderham Funeral Home Worsley Street Chapel
30 Worsley Street
Barrie, ON L4M 1L4
(705) 721-9921
ROBERT WILLIAM "BOB" ROGERS

ROGERS, ROBERT WILLIAM "BOB" Passed peacefully, at the Royal Victoria Regional Health Centre, on March 14, 2020, at the age of 76. Beloved husband of Marilou for 42 years. Loving father of David Rogers (Lisa), P. Jay Torres, the late Dennis Rogers (Tracey) and P. Jon Torres. Cherished grandfather of Jacob (Carly), Jessica, Jenna, Greg, Tianna, Ciarra, Keisean, and great-grandfather of Jaxton. Will be sadly missed by his brother Ron (Nancy) and nephews, Jeff and Richard. Visitation will take place at the Steckley-Gooderham Funeral Home, 30 Worsley St., Barrie on Monday, March 23, 2020, from 7 – 9 p.m., with service in the Chapel on Tuesday, March 24th, at 2 p.m. Cremation to follow, with interment at Glenview Memorial Gardens, Woodbridge at a later date. If desired, donations to the RVH Foundation are greatly appreciated by the family. Online memories and condolences may be forwarded via www.steckleygooderham.com
Published in the Toronto Star on Mar. 21, 2020
