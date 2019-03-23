Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Robert William Roy LANGTON. View Sign

LANGTON, Robert William Roy September 4, 1966 - March 9, 2019 It is with broken hearts to announce the sudden passing of Robert Langton on March 9, 2019. Beloved husband and partner in life of John Farrauto. Loving son of the late Beverley Linda Joan (Colbourne) Langton and Howard Everet Anthony, grandson of the late Roy Herbert Langton, beloved brother of Donna Colbourne and Karen Badcock (Anthony) and Mark Anthony. Uncle to Isabella Barth, Dane Anthony and Reid Corey Babcock. Robert will be missed by dear friends, John Robert Judge, David Caplan, Juan Avina Ascencio, Bonnie Docherty, Simeon Spier, Margaret Gibson and many more. Robert was passionate about all aspects of style - from fashion to architecture - and extending the boundaries of creativity in both his personal and work lives. Robert loved travelling the globe and immersing himself in local cultures and being at one with local peoples. Mexico, in particular, was a second home. He adored its lively, colourful and storied culture and its warm and inviting people. Robert was a master of the scissors. Hair styling was his craft and there was no boundary he would not push when it came to his craft. For Robert, hairstyling was an art form, a way in which one expressed themselves and he managed to zero in on the desires of his clients. A celebration of Robert's life will take place Sunday, March 24, 2019 at 3:00 p.m. at La Maquette, 111 King Street East. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the 519 Community Centre to support LGBTQ2S communities.

LANGTON, Robert William Roy September 4, 1966 - March 9, 2019 It is with broken hearts to announce the sudden passing of Robert Langton on March 9, 2019. Beloved husband and partner in life of John Farrauto. Loving son of the late Beverley Linda Joan (Colbourne) Langton and Howard Everet Anthony, grandson of the late Roy Herbert Langton, beloved brother of Donna Colbourne and Karen Badcock (Anthony) and Mark Anthony. Uncle to Isabella Barth, Dane Anthony and Reid Corey Babcock. Robert will be missed by dear friends, John Robert Judge, David Caplan, Juan Avina Ascencio, Bonnie Docherty, Simeon Spier, Margaret Gibson and many more. Robert was passionate about all aspects of style - from fashion to architecture - and extending the boundaries of creativity in both his personal and work lives. Robert loved travelling the globe and immersing himself in local cultures and being at one with local peoples. Mexico, in particular, was a second home. He adored its lively, colourful and storied culture and its warm and inviting people. Robert was a master of the scissors. Hair styling was his craft and there was no boundary he would not push when it came to his craft. For Robert, hairstyling was an art form, a way in which one expressed themselves and he managed to zero in on the desires of his clients. A celebration of Robert's life will take place Sunday, March 24, 2019 at 3:00 p.m. at La Maquette, 111 King Street East. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the 519 Community Centre to support LGBTQ2S communities. Published in the Toronto Star on Mar. 23, 2019

