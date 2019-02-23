Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Robert William "Bob" SAUNDERS. View Sign

SAUNDERS, Robert "Bob" William Bob passed away peacefully at St. Joseph's Health Centre, two days after his 94th birthday. Predeceased by his beloved wife and soul mate Kay and his younger sister Helen Joyce Saunders, Bob leaves behind his sister Patricia Ruth Saunders, son Adam, daughter Caroline and grandsons Jacob and Carl. Bob and Kay were introduced as teens by Bob's cousin Laura at a Tea Dance at Western Commerce School. They had a long and extremely happy life together, including time in England in the 1950s, where they made many friends. Bob graduated top of his class from Humberside Collegiate as valedictorian in 1943. He joined the RCAF and later graduated from University of Toronto in 1950 with a Masters in Science and Math. He earned a scholarship to Princeton University, where he heard Leopold Infeld and Albert Einstein speak. He later took and passed his actuarial exams in Toronto, eventually deciding to go into advertising. He was with Maple Mills for twenty years. Bob was devastated when Kay passed away in 2009, just before their 60th wedding anniversary. Bob's favourite adventure was always to go to Niagara-on-the-Lake, to the Moffat Inn. He particularly enjoyed visiting wineries, especially Caroline Cellars, which he joked was named for his daughter. He and Caroline always brought Maple Leaf Fudge back for the family. A celebration of Bob's life will be held at the Turner and Porter Yorke Chapel, 2357 Bloor St. W. on Monday February 25th, visitation at 2 p.m., service at 3 p.m. and a reception to follow. Bob supported many charities, including CNIB, The Salvation Army, The Scott Mission, Yonge Street Youth Mission and the SPCA. A donation to one of these, or to a charity of your choice, in his name, would be much appreciated.



