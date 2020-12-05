1/
ROBERT WILLIAM (BOB) THOMPSON
THOMPSON, ROBERT WILLIAM (BOB) Bob, a lifelong golfer and sports enthusiast who had a special gift for elaborate and celebratory toasts, passed away on November 30, 2020 in his 77th year due to complications with liver disease. Bob was a loving husband for 50 years to Alexa (nee Defreitas), beloved father of Brian, Mark (Maggie), Andrea and father figure to Yvette (Ian). His grandchildren Matthew, Henry, Lila and Zachary will miss his loon calls and booming greetings. Bob is survived by sisters Carolyn, Sandy, Heather (Ian), Judy (Bob), his brother Randy (Joanne) and many nieces and nephews. Bob will be missed by his many friends and family as he was the life of any party. Cremation has taken place, and a celebration of life will be held at a later date. Memorial donations may be made to the Canadian Liver Foundation or Camp Ooch. Online condolences at www.dbburlington.ca

Published in Toronto Star on Dec. 5, 2020.
