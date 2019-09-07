Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Robert William TROUT. View Sign Obituary

TROUT, Robert William Born in 1945, Bob was the epitome of a self-made man, emmigrating from Leeds, England to Toronto at the age of 20. He quickly found his home in the Marine department of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc., where he spent the next 38 years. In restless retirement, he co-founded Avec Insurance Managers, later sold to Burns & Wilcox. In 1966, he fell in love with Gillian, his wife of now 50 years. Shortly thereafter, they welcomed their children Ian and Susannah. Bob wholeheartedly embraced fatherhood, giving his family every opportunity he didn't have as a child. He was thrilled to gain another son when Susannah married Brian Findlay and couldn't have been more proud of his beloved grandchildren, Hope and Dylan. While his nuclear family in Canada remained quite small, his extended family knew no bounds. Bob's outgoing nature, generosity, warmth and inclusive spirit drew people in, creating an extended family that crossed age, culture and ideologies. Bob passed away peacefully with his family by his side on August 30, 2019, after a very brief illness. He worked hard, he played hard and one of his favourite places to unwind was Cape Cod. We can't wait to take him back there one more time. A Celebration of Life and Reception will be held on Wednesday, September 11, 2019, at 11 a.m., at Glenbrook Presbyterian Church, 3535 South Common Crt., Mississauga, ON L5L 2B3.

