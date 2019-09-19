ROBERT YOSHIO NISHIKAWA

NISHIKAWA, ROBERT YOSHIO May 22, 1930 - September 16, 2019 On September 16, 2019 Bob passed away peacefully at Mackenzie Health Hospital, Richmond Hill, ON. Survived by his wife Sandra, his children Lori Dossey (John), Richard (Linda), and Robert, Sandra's children Bradley Currie, Janet Ley Dalton, Dana Spark, 4 grandchildren, and 2 great-grandchildren. Bob worked in the HVAC industry for more than 65 years. Cremation has taken place. Celebration of life to be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations to a charity of your choice would be appreciated. Arrangements entrusted to MARSHALL FUNERAL HOME. marshallfuneralhome.com
Published in the Toronto Star on Sept. 19, 2019
