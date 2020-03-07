Home

POWERED BY

Services
Turner & Porter Funeral Directors - Butler Chapel
4933 Dundas Street West
Etobicoke, ON M9A 1B6
(416) 231-2283
Resources
More Obituaries for Robert YUILL
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert YUILL

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Robert YUILL Obituary
YUILL, Robert Passed away on Saturday, February 29, 2020, at Trillium Health Partners, Mississauga, in his 88th year. Beloved husband of Lois Jones and predeceased by his first wife Helene Dulude. Predeceased by his brother Jim Yuill and survived by his sister-in-law Milliss Yuill. Also remembered by his nephew Jeffrey Yuill and his wife Kim and his niece Janet Casciato and her husband Mauritzio. Private cremation arrangements are entrusted to the Turner & Porter Butler Chapel, Etobicoke. Bob will be interred at a later date at Montreal Memorial Park Cemetery.
Published in the Toronto Star on Mar. 7, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Robert's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Turner & Porter Funeral Directors - Butler Chapel
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -