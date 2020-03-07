|
YUILL, Robert Passed away on Saturday, February 29, 2020, at Trillium Health Partners, Mississauga, in his 88th year. Beloved husband of Lois Jones and predeceased by his first wife Helene Dulude. Predeceased by his brother Jim Yuill and survived by his sister-in-law Milliss Yuill. Also remembered by his nephew Jeffrey Yuill and his wife Kim and his niece Janet Casciato and her husband Mauritzio. Private cremation arrangements are entrusted to the Turner & Porter Butler Chapel, Etobicoke. Bob will be interred at a later date at Montreal Memorial Park Cemetery.
Published in the Toronto Star on Mar. 7, 2020