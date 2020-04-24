ZAHREBELNY, MR. ROBERT "BOBBY Z" In Loving Memory February 8, 1953 – April 21, 2020 The family announces with heavy hearts and great sadness the sudden, but peaceful passing of Robert (Bob) Zahrebelny (Bobby Z) on Tuesday, April 21, 2020 in his home. Bob is survived by his mother Anne (Serwatuk) Zahrebelny of Parry Sound, his children Lisa (Terry) Clarke of Matheson, Stephen (Amy) Zahrebelny (Matheson) and Joanne (Al) Bordeleau of Matheson, his grandchildren Jennifer (Quinlan) Peever, Savannah Duggan (Gordon Draper), Thomas Zahrebelny, Max Bordeleau and Bradley Bordeleau, his great-grandson Connor Fynn Peever, his siblings Paul (Karen) Zahrebelny of McKellar and Eugene (Roslana) Zahrebelny of Mississauga. He was predeceased by his father Stephen Joseph Zahrebelny. Bob will be missed by his many aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, nephews and friends. In memorium donations may be made to the Lakeland Long Term Care in Parry Sound, Ontario, the Alzheimer Society or the Salvation Army and would be appreciated by the family. A Celebration of Life for Bobby Z will be held closer to the summer months and when the COVID-19 restrictions are lifted. To share your memories and photos or to make a donation please visit abitibifuneralservicesltd.com Funeral Arrangements entrusted to Abitibi Funeral Services Ltd. 705-258-4077
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Toronto Star on Apr. 24, 2020.