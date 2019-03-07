Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for DR. ROBERTA ALLISON CHARLESWORTH. View Sign

CHARLESWORTH, DR. ROBERTA ALLISON (nee McDONALD) B.A., M.A., Ph.D. With sadness we announce the passing of Roberta: scholar, athlete, coach, teacher, mentor, on Monday, March 4, 2019 at Kensington Gardens, Toronto. Roberta was born in Ft. William, ON., July 7, 1919 and was predeceased by her husband, William V. Charlesworth, in 1994. Roberta entered teaching at Danforth Technical School in Toronto in 1942, following graduation from University College, U of T. She moved to Humberside Collegiate in Toronto and taught English from '43 to '66, and Phys Ed from '43 to '57. The North York Board employed her as Coordinator of English from '66 until her retirement in '84. Roberta excelled in swimming, tennis, basketball and golf, and is a member of the U of T's Sports Hall of Fame. Longtime member of The Donalda Club, Cornish Rd. Ladies Book Club, and Kaleidescope. She had a great appreciation of opera and theatre. Warmly remembered by students of HCI and colleagues of her teaching profession. Her recent years were supported by Rosina from Integracare, Julia Reid, and her cousin Ian Barton. A Celebration of Life will be held at Mount Pleasant Funeral Centre on Monday, March 11th from 2:00 to 4:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, a donation to your charity of choice would be appreciated. Condolences may be forwarded through



1403 Bayview Avenue

Toronto , ON M4G 3A8

Funeral Home Humphrey Funeral Home A.W. Miles - Newbigging Chapel Limited
1403 Bayview Avenue
Toronto , ON M4G 3A8
416-487-4523
Published in the Toronto Star on Mar. 7, 2019

