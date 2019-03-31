Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for ROBERTA BEATRICE KRONBERG. View Sign

KRONBERG, ROBERTA BEATRICE (nee PURDON) Of Scarborough, Ontario, passed away peacefully on Friday, March 29, 2019. Born October 19, 1939 in Toronto, Ontario, she was the daughter of Andrew Purdon and Beatrice Secord Purdon. She is survived by her husband Philipp Kronberg and her three sons, Paul Kronberg and wife Kerry, Martin Kronberg and wife Tania and Michael Kronberg and wife Angelica. Roberta was the proud grandmother of Emily, Matthew, Jonathan and Kimberly Kronberg. She is also survived by her sister Elaine Douglas and her nephews Keith Thompson and Warren Douglas. Roberta was raised in Peterborough, Ontario and attended Queen's University in Kingston, Ontario. She was a devoted teacher in the Scarborough community and an active and beloved member of her Church family at Knox Presbyterian Church in Agincourt. A Funeral will be held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, April 2nd, at Knox Presbyterian Church, 4156 Sheppard Ave. E., Scarborough, followed by a reception. Visitation will be held on Monday, April 1st, between 2-4 and 7-9 p.m. at Ogden Funeral Home, 4164 Sheppard Ave. E., Scarborough. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to Dunamis Fellowship Canada, Box 25089, 17-370 Stone Rd. W., Guelph, ON, N1G 4T4 (



KRONBERG, ROBERTA BEATRICE (nee PURDON) Of Scarborough, Ontario, passed away peacefully on Friday, March 29, 2019. Born October 19, 1939 in Toronto, Ontario, she was the daughter of Andrew Purdon and Beatrice Secord Purdon. She is survived by her husband Philipp Kronberg and her three sons, Paul Kronberg and wife Kerry, Martin Kronberg and wife Tania and Michael Kronberg and wife Angelica. Roberta was the proud grandmother of Emily, Matthew, Jonathan and Kimberly Kronberg. She is also survived by her sister Elaine Douglas and her nephews Keith Thompson and Warren Douglas. Roberta was raised in Peterborough, Ontario and attended Queen's University in Kingston, Ontario. She was a devoted teacher in the Scarborough community and an active and beloved member of her Church family at Knox Presbyterian Church in Agincourt. A Funeral will be held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, April 2nd, at Knox Presbyterian Church, 4156 Sheppard Ave. E., Scarborough, followed by a reception. Visitation will be held on Monday, April 1st, between 2-4 and 7-9 p.m. at Ogden Funeral Home, 4164 Sheppard Ave. E., Scarborough. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to Dunamis Fellowship Canada, Box 25089, 17-370 Stone Rd. W., Guelph, ON, N1G 4T4 ( www.dunamisfellowshipcanada.org ), or charity of your choice. Funeral Home Ogden Funeral Home

4164 Sheppard Avenue East

Scarborough , ON M1S 1T3

(416) 293-5211 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in the Toronto Star on Mar. 31, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for Toronto Star Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close