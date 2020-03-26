|
BROWN, ROBERTA (nee MITCHELL) Passed peacefully at home, with her family by her side, on March 22, 2020 at the age of 78. Dear sister of Mary (John) and Joan (Jack). Loving mother of Robert (Mary Beth), Douglas, Deborah (John) and Lea-Ann (Edward). Cherished grandma of 8, great-grandma of 4, and favourite aunt to many. Cremation has taken place, with arrangements entrusted to the Steckley-Gooderham Funeral Home, 30 Worsley St., Barrie. A memorial gathering will be announced at a later date through our website. Online memories and condolences may be forwarded via www.steckleygooderham.com
Published in the Toronto Star on Mar. 26, 2020