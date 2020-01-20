|
HENDRY, Roberta (nee DUNN) Peacefully on Friday, January 17, 2020 at Oakville Trafalgar Memorial Hospital, in her 94th year. Roberta, beloved wife of the late Ted. Loving mother of Louise and her husband Dan Perrin and Sandra and her husband Stephen Marson. Proud Nana of Eliot and Adele and her husband Scott Kelly and Great-Nana of Maeve and Clara. Dear sister of Gwen Squires and the late Elizabeth Riesberry. Roberta was a longtime parishoner of Christ First United Church in Port Credit where she spent many years. Family and friends will be received at the Oakview Funeral Home, 56 Lakeshore Road West, Oakville, on Saturday, January 25, 2020 from 2 p.m. until the time of the Memorial Service in the Chapel at 3 p.m. The family wishes to thank the staff of Churchill Place and the nurses from Acclaim Health for their kindness shown towards Roberta. As expressions of sympathy, donations to Diabetes Canada or Acclaim Health, Oakville, would be appreciated. Online condolences may be made at oakviewfuneral.ca
Published in the Toronto Star on Jan. 20, 2020