PITCHER, ROBIN BROOKS (RED BREAST) Peacefully, on Wednesday, August 26, 2020, at Leaside Revera, in his 80th year. Dear son of the late Paul and Josephine. Robin will be lovingly remembered by his little brother, son, and above all best friend Steve Kirkpatrick. Loving partner of Judith Pashley. Robin travelled the world, he enjoyed the love of food, he was a great listener, and a lover of boxing, and fitness. Always a gentleman, Robin will be missed by his many cousins, and loving friends all around the world. Visitation will be held on Sunday from 2-4 p.m. with a celebration of his life at 3:30 p.m. at the G.H. Hogle Funeral Home, 63 Mimico Ave., Etobicoke, ON. Reception to follow. In lieu of flowers, donations to Big Brothers Big Sisters of Canada would be appreciated. www.hogle.ca