BARNES, Robin Catherine (nee VALLIANT) It saddens us to announce the passing of Robin Catherine Barnes of Toronto, Ontario. Robin passed on Thursday, February 14, 2019, surrounded by her loving family. Robin worked as a special education teacher in the Toronto area for over 20 years, a career which she truly adored. She will be sorely missed by her son Jamie, her sister Phyllis, her sister-in-law Sasha, her nieces Joanne, Vicki, Suzy, Nancy, her nephew Michael, her great-nieces and nephews Jennifer, Christopher, Samantha, Megan, David, Shane, Shannon, Lindsay and John. Friends may call at the Turner & Porter Yorke Chapel, 2357 Bloor St. W. (at Windermere, east of Jane subway), on Friday, February 22nd from 2-4 and 7-9 p.m. A Funeral Service will be held in the Chapel on Saturday, February 23rd at 11 a.m. If desired, memorial donations may be made to the . Online condolences may be made through www.turnerporter.ca
Published in the Toronto Star on Feb. 17, 2019