RUNSTEDLER, Robin "Paul" It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Paul in his 81st year at the Markham Stouffville Hospital. Loving husband to Carol, beloved father to Mark. Predeceased by his son Todd, parents Bob and Eileen and brother Clare. Survived by sisters Janet Batchelor, Jill Colandria and brother Jim Runstedler. Paul had a four-decade career in the vending and office coffee industry that began with Amco which was purchased by Hudson's Bay Vending and subsequently a private equity that renamed the company Red Carpet Food Services. Paul rose to the role of Vice President of Merchandising and was a member of the Senior Executive Team until his retirement in 2002. All people that Paul interacted with saw him as the consummate professional-treating everybody fairly and professionally. The Company pursued an aggressive acquisition program and with Paul's knowledge and his reputation with the company's competitors, was instrumental in selecting, negotiating and integrating the many acquisitions. His business associates can attest that Paul embodied the saying of work hard play hard. Notable awards for industry and service contributions were the Canadian Automatic Merchandising Association's Don Storey Memorial and Rotary Club's Paul Harris Fellow. Paul cherished his retirement, wintering in Naples, FL. Golfing, bocce and photographing sunsets were his diversions. Special thanks to the caring staff at the Markham Stouffville Hospital Stroke Rehab Unit. Due to Covid-19 there will be no service at this time. A Celebration of Life will take place at a later date. Expressions of sympathy may be made in Paul's memory to St. Andrew's Presbyterian Church, 32 Mosley St., Aurora L4G 1G9

Published in Toronto Star on Apr. 23, 2020.