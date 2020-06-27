RAIMONDO, ROBIN SHEILA (nee MULHOLLAND) Passed away peacefully, holding her cherished husband's hand and surrounded by her family in her tranquil home, on April 15, 2020, at the age of 70. Beloved wife of Frank Raimondo for 51 years. Loving mother of Mark Raimondo, Carlo Raimondo (Tara) and Clare Baukham (Andrew). Incredible and proud grandmother of Logan, Charlotte, Madelaine and Henrik. Robin will be greatly missed by her family and friends. If Robin could be anywhere in the world, she would have chosen her front porch in the summertime sitting in the rays of sunshine, or on the balcony of her condo in Puerto Vallarta, Mexico and always with her nose in a book. She greatly inspired so many people. Robin only ever wanted you to dream your wildest dreams and would encourage you to make them happen because she knew anything was possible. Compassionate, encouraging, witty and sharp, she loved her husband and children more than anything and was a mentor to them all. Nicknamed La Luce ("the light" in Italian), Robin was the light in everyone's lives and her light will live on forever. "Onward!" A Memorial Mass will be held at St. Paul the Apostle Roman Catholic Church (2265 Headon Road, Burlington), on Saturday, July 4, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. In accordance with provincial regulations, there is a limit to the number of visitors who may attend. Please RSVP in advance at www.smithsfh.com. All visitors are encouraged to wear a face mask. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations to the Bruce Trail Conservancy would be sincerely appreciated by the family as Robin loved the tree planting initiatives. Smith's Funeral Homes www.smithsfh.com
Published in Toronto Star on Jun. 27, 2020.