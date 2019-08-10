O'HARE, ROBINA (RUBY) With great sorrow we announce Mom's passing, at the age of 91, peacefully in her sleep, on August 8, 2019. She was the best Mom ever and leaves behind her loving and devoted children, John (Joyce), Ginny (Wade), Colleen (Frank), Loretta (Gary) and Gerry (Fawzia). Also her loving and caring sisters, Margaret (Newport) and Jacqueline (Denis). She will be missed as well by grandchildren Jennifer (Jackson), Kenny (Stephanie), Johnny, Andrew (Farheen), Aleysha (Dimitri), Peter, Valerie and Darryl and by great-grandchildren Joey, Kayleigh, Dylan and Avery. The family will receive friends at the McEachnie Funeral Home, 28 Old Kingston Road, (Pickering Village) Ajax, 905-428-8488, on Tuesday, August 13, 2019 from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 p.m. The Funeral Mass will be held on Wednesday, August 14, 2019 at St. Bernadette's Catholic Church (21 Bayly St. E., Ajax), at 10:30 a.m. Interment to take place at Holy Cross Catholic Cemetery. Mom will be sadly missed by so many but we all know that somewhere over the rainbow there is a better place to be. God bless her and keep her. Online condolences may be made at www.mceachniefuneral.ca
Published in the Toronto Star on Aug. 10, 2019